Murders, Aggravated Defilement Top High Court Criminal Session in Luweero

In short
According to the cause list issued by Justice Wilson J. Kwesiga the head of Criminal Division, Justice Mugenyi will handle forty cases in the next forty days at Luweero high court. The cause list includes 16 aggravated defilement cases and 15 murder cases. Other cases include four rape cases, three aggravated robbery cases, one kidnap and one indecent assault case.
Murders, Aggravated Defilement Top High Court Criminal Session in Luweero16 Mar 2020, 16:10 Comments 107 Views Luweero, Uganda Court Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Murder cases aggravated defilement
Mentioned: Luweero High Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.