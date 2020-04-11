Museveni Acknowledges Unusual Easter, Implores Ugandans to Stay at Home

In short
“This year’s observance of Easter comes at a time when the world faces the COVID-19 challenge. I am aware that people are not going to celebrate Easter in the usual way. This has been occasioned by this pandemic. I wish to thank all Ugandans for responding well and listening to the guidelines which we enumerated,” he said in a letter to Ugandans on Saturday.
Museveni Acknowledges Unusual Easter, Implores Ugandans to Stay at Home11 Apr 2020, 17:06 Comments 122 Views Religion Politics Misc Updates
