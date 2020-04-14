In short
While this is a reprieve to the borrowers, it will mean banks must absorb losses that come with such a directive. It literally means banks will freeze things like interest counting during this period of the lockdown. By May 5, 2020, the lockdown period will have reached five weeks.
Museveni Advises Banks to Relax Loan Repayments During Lockdown
Businesses have closed in Kampala. It means people will have challenges meeting their loan obligations
In short
Tagged with: bank loans lockdown yoweri museveni
