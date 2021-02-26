In short
To set the record straight, the three respondents state that their decision to support the withdrawal of the petition has not been influenced by any collusion or corrupt bargain with Kyagulanyi.
Museveni, AG, EC Okay Kyagulanyi's Withdrawal of Presidential Election Petition26 Feb 2021, 16:57 Comments 326 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Kyagulanyi's lawyer Sseggona talking to the head of the bar Attorney General William Byaruhanga as other advocates look on.
In short
Tagged with: Presidential Election Petition Robert Kyagulanyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.