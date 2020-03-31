In short
“Media is a service that should continue like electricity, like water, like medical, they are powerful, so their vehicles will also get stickers. That will be handled by the ministry of transport,” Museveni said.
Museveni Allows Media to Continue Working As is Part of Emergency Services
31 Mar 2020
In short
Tagged with: Museveni address on Covid-19
Mentioned: President Yoweri Museveni .
