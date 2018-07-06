Olive Nakatudde
12:56

Museveni Appeals for US Support on Regional Security

6 Jul 2018, 12:56 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni has appealed for US continued support. Olive Nakatudde

President Yoweri Museveni has appealed for US continued support. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has appealed to the United States US government to continue partnering with Uganda in a bid to address security challenges in the Great Lakes region.

 

Tagged with: president museveni insecurity united states independence celebrations us ambassador deborah malac

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.