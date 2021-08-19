Kukunda Judith
Museveni Appoints Five New High Court Judges Top story

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

"In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142(1) of the 1995 constitution. I have, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed persons listed below as Justices of Appeal and Judges of the High Court, respectively", reads Museveni’s August 13th, 2021 letter.

 

Tagged with: Alice Kyomuhangi Christopher Gashirabake Florence Nakachwa Lady Justice Eva Luswata Tom Chemutai

