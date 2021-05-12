In short
In his address after taking oath for the sixth term, Museveni argued that the situation in several African countries that include Libya, Mali, Niger, some parts of Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic, some parts of Cameroon, Eastern Congo, Somalia Northern Mozambique “does not give credit to the African people.”
Museveni Asks African Countries to Solve Continent's Security Problem12 May 2021, 17:16 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: President Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.