In short
According to Jackson Betihamah, the Chairperson of the Public Universities Non-Teaching Staff Executive Forum-Puntsef, their meeting with the president didn’t produce tangible results.
Museveni Asks Public Universities Staff to Resume Work Top story14 Aug 2019, 07:10 Comments 310 Views Business and finance Education Updates
President Museveni during his wealth creation in Karamoja sub-region at Boma Grounds in Naitakwai, Moroto Municipality. PPU Photo
In short
Tagged with: President Yoweri Museveni
Mentioned: Central Organization of Free Trade Unions ( COFTU) Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities -FASPU National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) Public Universities Non-Teaching Staff Executive Forum -Puntsef University Professional and Academic Staff Union (UPASU)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.