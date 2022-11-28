Basaija Idd
15:31

Museveni Asks Religious Leaders in Rwenzori to Champion Fight Against Poverty

28 Nov 2022, 15:17 Comments 166 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Updates
President Museveni has contributed more than 70 milion shilings towards the construction of Nyakasanga Grace Healing Centre in Kasese

President Museveni has contributed more than 70 milion shilings towards the construction of Nyakasanga Grace Healing Centre in Kasese

In short
President Museveni said religious leaders should not only dwell on the spiritual being of their people but also must mobilise the masses to take up different projects to enhance their incomes.

 

Tagged with: Religious Leaders
Mentioned: Religious Leaders

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.