President Museveni said religious leaders should not only dwell on the spiritual being of their people but also must mobilise the masses to take up different projects to enhance their incomes.
Museveni Asks Religious Leaders in Rwenzori to Champion Fight Against Poverty
President Museveni has contributed more than 70 milion shilings towards the construction of Nyakasanga Grace Healing Centre in Kasese
