Museveni Attacks West for Imposing Homosexuality on Africa

Museveni was on Thursday addressing the Global Peace Leadership Conference at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo. He said that the mishandling of identity is a big mistake saying that every bodys identity should be respected.
Museveni Attacks West for Imposing Homosexuality on Africa2 Aug 2018, 20:45 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni at the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018. Login to license this image from 1$.
