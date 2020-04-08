Baker Batte
Museveni Bans Outdoor Physical Exercises

The pronouncement comes on the backdrop of a video showing people exercising along the Northern Bypass in magnitudes, attracting condemnation from security cycles. In the aftermath, the police issued orders stopping people from exercising saying those caught doing so especially in groups will be arrested.

 

