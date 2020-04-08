Museveni Bans Outdoor Physical Exercises

In short
The pronouncement comes on the backdrop of a video showing people exercising along the Northern Bypass in magnitudes, attracting condemnation from security cycles. In the aftermath, the police issued orders stopping people from exercising saying those caught doing so especially in groups will be arrested.
Museveni Bans Outdoor Physical Exercises8 Apr 2020, 21:59 Comments 97 Views Health Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
Mentioned: president yoweri kaguta museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.