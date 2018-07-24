Museveni: Bilateral Talks with India Emphasized Trade, Investment and Tourism

In short
Museveni noted that Modi has promised to build the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre at the source of the Nile in Jinja as a pilgrimage and tourism center so that it fetches more money.
Museveni: Bilateral Talks with India Emphasized Trade, Investment and Tourism24 Jul 2018, 20:18 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
