The President has also vowed to take tough action against school proprietors who have unnecessarily increased school fees both in private and public institutions of learning saying it is uncalled for. He says his government will expeditiously reign over errant education institutions increasing school fees for their personal gains.
Museveni Blasts District Service Commissions For Selling Government Jobs Top story26 Jan 2023, 21:40 Comments 121 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Local government Updates
President Museveni flanked by Robinah Nabbanja and other officials while launching the 93km Kakumiro-Buhimba road on Thursday.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
