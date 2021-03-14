Joan Akello
Museveni, Bobi Wine to 'Fight' for Audience in National Addresses Tonight

14 Mar 2021 Kampala, Uganda Politics Security Health
President Yoweri Museveni and his political nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi will fight for audience of the 41 million Ugandans tonight. The two are set for dueling “national address”, at 8;00 pm this evening.

 

