Museveni Calls for Easing of Cross Border Trade Across Africa

In short
Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said the Pan-African payment and settlement system (PAPSS) will simplify cross-border transactions and reduce third currencies for intra-African trade. The third currencies include dollars, pounds and euro for cross-border transactions in Africa.
Museveni Calls for Easing of Cross Border Trade Across Africa14 Jan 2022, 19:32 Comments 166 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.