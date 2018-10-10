Museveni Calls for Improvement in Agriculture Sector

In short
Museveni who presided over the 56th National Independence celebrations held at Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera district expressed concern that the agricultural sector has not developed at the same rate compared to other sectors despite its capacity to turn around the economy.
Museveni Calls for Improvement in Agriculture Sector10 Oct 2018, 10:48 Comments 166 Views Kyotera, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.