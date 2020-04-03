Baker Batte
Museveni Cautions LDU’s against Enforcing Curfew in Homes

3 Apr 2020

In short
“Some of the LDUs are misbehaving, they were entering houses. What are you doing entering people’s houses? If anybody enters your house, don’t even allow them just ring Nakalema and see what we shall do to them,” Museveni said.

 

