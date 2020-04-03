In short
“Some of the LDUs are misbehaving, they were entering houses. What are you doing entering people’s houses? If anybody enters your house, don’t even allow them just ring Nakalema and see what we shall do to them,” Museveni said.
Museveni Cautions LDU's against Enforcing Curfew in Homes
