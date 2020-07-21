In short
Ssimbwa, who notes that President Museveni has no time for the party and hence the need to replace him, says he has tried to get the EC to provide him with the regulations that will govern this year’s elections but in vain. He says although Dr Tanga Odoi, the party’s Electoral Commission Chairman had indicated that all leadership positions are up for grabs, the reality seems different.
Museveni Challenger Accuses Party EC of Trying to Lock Him Out
