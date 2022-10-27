Olive Nakatudde
Museveni Challenges Female Judges to Support Universal Education Top story

27 Oct 2022 Kampala, Uganda
President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address.

In short
In his speech, Museveni urged the women's movement under the judiciary to support efforts by the Uganda government to provide free universal education, saying that this is one of the ways to keep girls in school and consolidate gains made in uplifting women in Africa.

 

