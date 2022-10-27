In short
In his speech, Museveni urged the women's movement under the judiciary to support efforts by the Uganda government to provide free universal education, saying that this is one of the ways to keep girls in school and consolidate gains made in uplifting women in Africa.
Museveni Challenges Female Judges to Support Universal Education
27 Oct 2022
In short
