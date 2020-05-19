Baker Batte
21:34

Museveni Clarifies on Directives, Extends Lockdown for One Week

19 May 2020, 21:33 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Politics Misc Updates

In short
However speaking this evening at State House Nakasero, Museveni said all those entities allowed to resume operations should do so after one week for hotels, restaurant, shops and private cars, and two weeks for public vehicles.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 lockdown
Mentioned: President Yoweri Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.