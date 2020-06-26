In short
Denmark is supporting local farmers with cheap loans through their ABI Trust Bank at a 10 per cent interest rate according to Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja. Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Nicolaij Petersen said that they have so far invested USD 15 million in the agricultural sector to be borrowed by farmers through the ABI Trust Bank at a low-interest rate.
Museveni Commends Denmark for Supporting Uganda's Agriculture
