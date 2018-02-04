Museveni Commissions Gravity Flow Scheme in Namisindwa

In short
The water project is to serve 16 sub counties. He noted that the beneficiary districts are Manafwa, Tororo, Mbale and Namisindwa. Museveni named some of the sub counties which are to benefit as Butiru, Bugobero, Bukusu, Nalondo, Buta, Bukonde, Bukasakya , and Busiu among others.
Museveni Commissions Gravity Flow Scheme in Namisindwa4 Feb 2018, 13:49 Comments 230 Views Mbale, Uganda Health Politics Report
President Museveni at Manafwa district headquarters for a rally. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.