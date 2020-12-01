Andrew Nakhaboya
15:40

Museveni Commissions Mbale - Lwakakaka Road

1 Dec 2020, 15:39 Comments 218 Views Manafwa, Uganda Business and finance Politics Presidential Race Editorial
Mbale Lwakaka road

Mbale Lwakaka road

In short
Speaking to the leaders this afternoon shortly before the commissioning at Manafwa district headquarters, Museveni asked the roads users to desist from smuggling, saying that when goods are smuggled government does not get taxes to construct roads like the one he commissioned today.

 

Tagged with: Museveni Commissions Mbale- Lwakakaka Road,
Mentioned: Pledges More Two Roads

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.