Speaking to the leaders this afternoon shortly before the commissioning at Manafwa district headquarters, Museveni asked the roads users to desist from smuggling, saying that when goods are smuggled government does not get taxes to construct roads like the one he commissioned today.
Museveni Commissions Mbale - Lwakakaka Road
1 Dec 2020
