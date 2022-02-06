In short
The refinery which was commissioned yesterday, is the first in East Africa constructed by Kinyara Sugar Ltd in Bujenje county Masindi district. It will produce 60,000 metric tons of industrial white sugar annually, consuming about 70,000 metric tons of mill brown sugar as raw material.
Museveni Commissions Uganda's First Sugar Refinery6 Feb 2022, 10:52 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Museveni commissioning the Kinyara Suga Limited Industrial Sugar Refinery Plant on Saturday. Courtesy Photo
