Museveni Commissions Ugx 12B Leather Factory In Luwero

7 Oct 2022, 21:48 Comments 100 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
President Yoweri Museveni and his ministers touring Kawumu Tannery Uganda

In short
Museveni said that he was motivated to construct the leather factory after skilling youths in Kampala to make shoes but learnt that the leather they needed as raw materials was supposed to be imported.

 

