Museveni Commissions Ugx 12B Leather Factory In Luwero

In short
Museveni said that he was motivated to construct the leather factory after skilling youths in Kampala to make shoes but learnt that the leather they needed as raw materials was supposed to be imported.
Museveni Commissions Ugx 12B Leather Factory In Luwero7 Oct 2022, 21:48 Comments 100 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: hides and skin
Mentioned: Kawumu Tannery Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.