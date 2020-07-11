Baker Batte
Museveni Concerned About Increasing Cases of Non Communicable Diseases

11 Jul 2020
Museveni speaking at State House

In short
Speaking at State House Entebbe on Friday to mark the World Population day, Museveni urged all leaders to strengthen community mobilization using local radio stations to educate the masses about these dangerous but preventable diseases.

 

