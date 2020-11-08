Museveni Congratulates US President Elect Biden

In short
The American voters have chosen Democrats Joe Biden as their 46th president and Kamala Harris as the first female Vice President, ending the term of controversial President and Republican Donald J Trump
Museveni Congratulates US President Elect Biden8 Nov 2020, 16:27 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Biden is 46th President of USA Joseph Biden Museveni Congratulates Biden President Museveni
Mentioned: United States of America state house uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.