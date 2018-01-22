Museveni: Constitution Gives Parliament Too Much Power

In short
President Museveni has noted that the 1995 constitution gives Parliament too much Powers that among other things have led to wastage of resources and lack of coordination.
Museveni: Constitution Gives Parliament Too Much Power22 Jan 2018, 20:15 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Report
Tagged with: parliament of uganda museveni on wastage museveni on lack of coordination museveni and resources museveni says wastage should be minimised
Mentioned: parliament of uganda government of uganda
