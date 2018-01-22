Alex Otto
20:15

Museveni: Constitution Gives Parliament Too Much Power

22 Jan 2018, 20:15 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Report
President Museveni Courtesy photo

President Museveni Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
President Museveni has noted that the 1995 constitution gives Parliament too much Powers that among other things have led to wastage of resources and lack of coordination.

 

Tagged with: parliament of uganda museveni on wastage museveni on lack of coordination museveni and resources museveni says wastage should be minimised
Mentioned: parliament of uganda government of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.