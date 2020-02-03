Baker Batte
20:48

Museveni Declines Request by Israel Prime Minister to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Top story

3 Feb 2020, 20:47 Comments 137 Views Politics Misc Updates
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In short
Speaking at a press conference at State House Entebbe, Netanyahu who has been on a one day visit to Uganda, said Israel was returning to Africa in a big way and as such Uganda should lead the way in opening up an embassy in the contested city between Israel and Palestine

 

Tagged with: Israel
Mentioned: Benjamin Netanyanhu president yoweri museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.