Museveni Delivers Ten In-calf Heifers to Wakiso Women Leaders

Sherry Kalyegira, the chairperson of Wakiso district women council, who received the ten heifers on behalf of her council, says initially Museveni promised to give three animals to each women district council but has since increased the number to ten.
Museveni Delivers Ten In-calf Heifers to Wakiso Women Leaders17 Dec 2020, 13:45 Comments 168 Views Wakiso, Uganda Agriculture Updates
