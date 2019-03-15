Museveni Demands An End to Creation of New Administrative Units

In short
Opening a retreat of NRM party MPs at the National Leadership Institute-NALI in Kyankwanzi on Friday, Museveni noted that the cost of financing new administrative units is high.
Museveni Demands An End to Creation of New Administrative Units15 Mar 2019, 20:03 Comments 171 Views Kyankwanzi, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Janet Museveni Engaging the president during a group photo with Other NRM Members of parliament at the National Leadership Institute-NALI in Kyankwanzi .
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.