Govt to Strengthen Police Canine Unit

The President said that dogs are very effective in tracking criminals from a scene-of-crime and urged Members of Parliament to sensitize citizens not to tamper with crimes scene if dogs are to effectively track criminals.
Govt to Strengthen Police Canine Unit20 Jun 2018, 20:36 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni today addressed parliament on the state of security. Login to license this image from 1$.
