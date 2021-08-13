In short
In May, the medical Interns went on strike accusing the government of not addressing their demands. The interns wanted the government to increase their monthly allowance from 750,000 shillings to 5 million shillings that junior medical officers get. The interns also wanted the government to provide housing for them.
Museveni Directs Increase of Allowances for Medical Interns
