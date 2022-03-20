Ochola O. Dominic
15:47

Museveni Directs Release of UGX 3Bn for Clinical Trials of Ivermectin on COVID-19 Infection

20 Mar 2022, 15:42 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Health Science and technology Report
Museveni’s letter to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija

Museveni’s letter to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija

In short
Prophylactic Ivermectin is a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent, included in the World Health Organization - WHO essential medicines lists for treatment of several parasitic diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness), and scabies among others.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 Ivermectin prophylaxis high risk population.
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED. Ministry of Health Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.