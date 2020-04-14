Museveni Directs Security Forces to Shoot Stone Throwers

In short
He said that in self-defence, the officers will use live fire to disable the stone-throwers recalling an incident some years ago when ASP John Bosco Ariong was stoned to death while carrying out operations in downtown Kampala. “In rural areas be very careful, it’s not like in Kampala; you are not going to throw stones at them and then you injure them and they let you go,” Museveni said.
Museveni Directs Security Forces to Shoot Stone Throwers14 Apr 2020, 16:50 Comments 78 Views Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid19
Mentioned: H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.