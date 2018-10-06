Blanshe Musinguzi
Museveni Dishes Out UGX 3B to City Traders Top story

6 Oct 2018, 11:05 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Museveni arriving at Owino Market yesterday. This was Museveni's first visit to Kampala markets

In short
Museveni said traders should pardon him for abandoning them, but hastened to argue that they should also ask to be pardoned since they were the first to abandon him when Uganda opened the curtains for elective politics in 1996.

 

