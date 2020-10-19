Baker Batte
19:27

Museveni Donates UGX 100m to his Village Primary School

19 Oct 2020, 19:20 Comments 100 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
In a press statement issued by the presidential press unit, Museveni on top of giving the money to Rushere Primary School also gave 50 million Shillings to North Ankole Diocese Platinum SACCO and a tipper truck. Another 100 million Shillings was given to the proposed hospital of the diocese.

 

