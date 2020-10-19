In short
In a press statement issued by the presidential press unit, Museveni on top of giving the money to Rushere Primary School also gave 50 million Shillings to North Ankole Diocese Platinum SACCO and a tipper truck. Another 100 million Shillings was given to the proposed hospital of the diocese.
Museveni Donates UGX 100m to his Village Primary School
