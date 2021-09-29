Emma Olinga
07:27

Museveni Donates UGX 60M to Two Churches in Katakwi

29 Sep 2021, 07:13 Comments 64 Views St. Stephen Catholic Church, Katakwi, Uganda Religion Updates
ST PAUL Church of Uganda Usuk Archdeaconry

ST PAUL Church of Uganda Usuk Archdeaconry

In short
Rev. Fr. Remi Nyengere, the Dean of Katakwi Deanery and St. Stephen Catholic Parish priest who received the money explained that they have so far injected Shillings 1 billion into the project, adding that they need at least another Shillings 1billlion to complete the construction.

 

Tagged with: PresideMusevenis gives support of  60 million for construction
Mentioned: Alupo VP, Parish Priest and  Christians

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.