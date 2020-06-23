Museveni Eulogizes Burundi’s Former President Nkurunziza as Peace Lover

In short

The Late Pierre Nkurunziza died on June 8, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 55. After 15 years in power, Nkurunziza was due to step down in August this year after the May general election that saw Evarisite Ndayishimiye elected President of Burundi. He is survived by a wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza and five children.