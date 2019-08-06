Lubulwa Henry
21:30

Museveni Eulogizes Kavuma Top story

6 Aug 2019, 21:28 Comments 116 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics Misc Updates
Casket containg the remains of Oweek Kaaya Kavuma being lowered into the grave

Casket containg the remains of Oweek Kaaya Kavuma being lowered into the grave

In short
The vice President, Edward Sekandi, who represented, President, Yoweri Museveni, eulogized the late Kavuma as one of the greatest patriots Uganda has ever had. "My relationship with Kaaya Kavuma dates back to our bush days when we used to meet in Nairobi,” read the president's speech delivered by Sekandi.

 

Mentioned: buganda kingdom

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.