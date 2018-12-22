In short
Museveni also explained that they turned down a request from resident to pass the road through the Enengo escarpments in Kanungu to Rugyeyo- Kisiizi in Rukungiri and Kyempene-Rubaare in Ntungamo district because it would be too costly for both government and the contractor.
Museveni Explains Delayed Tarmacking of Rukungiri-Kanungu Road
President Yoweri Museveni launching the tarmacking of Rukungiri-Kanungu road Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
