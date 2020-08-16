Olive Nakatudde
15:25

Museveni Flags Off 68,000 Bicycles for NRM Village Chairpersons

16 Aug 2020, 15:23 Comments 235 Views Parliament Report
NRM Bicycles lines up at the headquarters in Kampala Courtesy of Rogers Mulindwa

NRM Bicycles lines up at the headquarters in Kampala

In short
Museveni said that the bicycles were procured from contributions by party members and added that they are also making arrangements to procure motorcycles for the NRM sub-county Chairpersons and later on, vehicles for the NRM District Chairpersons.

 

Tagged with: President Yoweri Museveni yellow bicycles

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.