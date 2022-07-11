Fahad Muganga
Museveni Flags off Athletes, Cautions them Against Alcohol

11 Jul 2022, 18:36 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
museveni holding national flag with Long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei. Courtesy Picture

In short
The President observed that apart from being good for fitness, sports build character, promote entertainment, build teamwork and give the country publicity among others. He added that on the contrary, alcohol is destructive because it can damage one’s organs and as a result affects their ability to perform.

 

