Museveni Fulfills Cash Pledge to Victims of Gaagaa Bus Accident

In short
The president, through his State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe, visited the injured, six in Mulago Hospital, and seven in Nsambya Hospital, to deliver the cash.
Museveni Fulfills Cash Pledge to Victims of Gaagaa Bus Accident28 May 2018, 15:33 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Gaagaa bus victim David Mutebi receiving UGX3 million from State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe. Login to license this image from 1$.
