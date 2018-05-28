David Rupiny
15:33

Museveni Fulfills Cash Pledge to Victims of Gaagaa Bus Accident

28 May 2018, 15:33 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Gaagaa bus victim David Mutebi receiving UGX3 million from State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe. David Rupiny

Gaagaa bus victim David Mutebi receiving UGX3 million from State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The president, through his State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe, visited the injured, six in Mulago Hospital, and seven in Nsambya Hospital, to deliver the cash.

 

Tagged with: accident victims injured gobierno
Mentioned: kiryandongo levi etam okwii mulago nsambya hospital government mulago hospital mpererwe nathan mulangira anthony lauryn odwe kitende jackline apio gloria akullo santos okello simon ojok jackson agona kisoro bogere akamada kisaasi arthurs uwiragiye mbonera lira salome kyatuhamire charles obedgiu kampala norman mulangira uganda radio uringi secondary school juliet nyombi brenda achiro samson thembo mansur asibuk kasese david kalemera jimmy langalanga iganga said kisambira apac joshua omara kitebi william mulinde yumbe sub county kole geoffrey namusoso ali bunkedeko hannington mafumu nyamasha parish karuma township malcom kabunga majid kintu david mutebi david ruth martha nabisubu kanyanya lucy nakyobe yoweri museveni

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.