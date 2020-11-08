Museveni Fulfills Pledge to Budaka Women after 5 Years

In short
During the recently concluded NRM party reconciliation meetings, the NRM leaders in Bukedi region asked president Museveni to fulfill his pledges or else he should not be shocked by the outcome of the coming elections. On Friday, the heifers promised five years ago were finally delivered to the beneficiaries under Operation Wealth Creation.
Museveni Fulfills Pledge to Budaka Women after 5 Years8 Nov 2020, 19:22 Comments 75 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
