Museveni Fulfills UGX 150 Million Pledge to Ikwera Girls Secondary School

In short
President Museveni pledged to donate the bus to the school after the Truck; a Tata Lorry Reg. No. UG 0753G that was used to transport soldiers for training to Ibuje Sub County broke down in 2006.
Museveni Fulfills UGX 150 Million Pledge to Ikwera Girls Secondary School7 Nov 2020, 16:09 Comments 167 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.