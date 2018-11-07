Museveni Gives UGX 2.5 Billion To Kampala NRM Youth

In short
The pledge was made by State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe who met Kampala NRM youth at Biyem Hotel in Mengo today morning. The meeting came on the heel of last months president Museveni Kampala tour. The NRM youth complained that they had been sidelined during the tour.
Museveni Gives UGX 2.5 Billion To Kampala NRM Youth7 Nov 2018, 13:37 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe addressing Kampala NRM youth at Biyem Hotel, Mengo today Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.