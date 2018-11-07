Blanshe Musinguzi
Museveni Gives UGX 2.5 Billion To Kampala NRM Youth

7 Nov 2018, 13:37 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe addressing Kampala NRM youth at Biyem Hotel, Mengo today

The pledge was made by State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe who met Kampala NRM youth at Biyem Hotel in Mengo today morning. The meeting came on the heel of last months president Museveni Kampala tour. The NRM youth complained that they had been sidelined during the tour.

 

