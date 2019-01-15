Museveni Hails Nawangwe on Staff Discipline

In short
Museveni said his government doesnt want indiscipline and moral decadency in Makerere University, adding that government will support the current administration to fight impunity.
Museveni Hails Nawangwe on Staff Discipline15 Jan 2019, 19:48 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
President Yoweri Museveni receives accolades from the new Chairperson of Council Dr. Lorna Magala as a special honour scholarly contribution through authorship of Katondoozi: A Thesaurus of Runyankore-Rukiga Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.