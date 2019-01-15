Davidson Ndyabahika
19:48

Museveni Hails Nawangwe on Staff Discipline

15 Jan 2019, 19:48 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
President Yoweri Museveni receives accolades from the new Chairperson of Council Dr. Lorna Magala as a special honour scholarly contribution through authorship of Katondoozi: A Thesaurus of Runyankore-Rukiga Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Museveni said his government doesnt want indiscipline and moral decadency in Makerere University, adding that government will support the current administration to fight impunity.

 

