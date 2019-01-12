In short
Onek says that the President received several complaints regarding the resettlement exercise. According to Onek, the President has instituted a team of officials from Uganda Peoples Defense-UPDF, State House and the police to investigate the exercise.
Museveni Halts Kyangwali Resettlement Exercise Top story12 Jan 2019, 09:35 Comments 115 Views Kikube, Uganda Security Analysis
Minister Onek Reading the Presidential Directive Halting the Resettlement Exercise to the Affected Residents Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.