Museveni Halts Kyangwali Resettlement Exercise Top story

12 Jan 2019, 09:35 Comments 115 Views Kikube, Uganda Security Analysis
Onek says that the President received several complaints regarding the resettlement exercise. According to Onek, the President has instituted a team of officials from Uganda Peoples Defense-UPDF, State House and the police to investigate the exercise.

 

